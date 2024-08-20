Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$77.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 51.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.37.

Get Pender Growth Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Donald Power sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$56,325.00. In other news, Director Ian Donald Power sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$56,325.00. Also, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 28,900 shares of Pender Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,634.04. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.