PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,442 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $207,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,327,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,772. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

