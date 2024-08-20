Per Niklas Frank Sells 420 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Per Niklas Frank sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.05, for a total value of C$10,100.41.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ELD traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$24.35. 219,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.89. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.807597 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on ELD
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Further Reading
