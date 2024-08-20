Per Niklas Frank Sells 420 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Per Niklas Frank sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.05, for a total value of C$10,100.41.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$24.35. 219,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.89. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.807597 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELD

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.