Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 137,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. 10,027,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,370,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. UBS Group cut their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

