Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Pfizer by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,469,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,197,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,372,039. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

