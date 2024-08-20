Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.38) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Plus500 Stock Performance

Shares of PLUS stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,542 ($33.03). 603,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,087. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,046.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,281.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,080.33. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,263 ($16.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,628 ($34.15).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

