Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.38) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Plus500 Stock Performance
Shares of PLUS stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,542 ($33.03). 603,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,087. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,046.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,281.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,080.33. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,263 ($16.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,628 ($34.15).
About Plus500
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plus500
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.