Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on August 30th

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Portman Ridge Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.