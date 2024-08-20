PotCoin Trading Down 2.4% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $30.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00108500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010447 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

