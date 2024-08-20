PPL (NYSE:PPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.55

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.47, with a volume of 239019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

PPL Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 7.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 726.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 475,960 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 71.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,200 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

