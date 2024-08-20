Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $73.00 at Scotiabank

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $62.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 81,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.