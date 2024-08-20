PulteGroup’s (PHM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.14.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $135.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.