PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 10,839.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PVH by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

