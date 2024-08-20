Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital raised Quipt Home Medical to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 6.1 %

QIPT stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

