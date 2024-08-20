R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.30 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 737,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,069. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4,976.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,570,371 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,739 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,376,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $18,459,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

