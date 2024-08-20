Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 1%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.05 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14). Approximately 124,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 449,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Several analysts recently commented on RBW shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.49) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of £66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.06.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

