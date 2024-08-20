Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $2.80 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

