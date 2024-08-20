Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.63. 12,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 172,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,361,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

