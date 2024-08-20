RCS Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 441,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,743,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,394,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,168.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,303. The firm has a market cap of $484.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

