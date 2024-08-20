Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $141.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $128.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2024 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/29/2024 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2024 – Addus HomeCare is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,089. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

