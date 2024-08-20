Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for O-I Glass (OI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – O-I Glass had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

7/17/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – O-I Glass was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2024 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Get O-I Glass Inc alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $951,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $27,562,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 32.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.