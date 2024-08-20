Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 490,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 363,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.07.
Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.
