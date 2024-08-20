Reko International Group (OTCMKTS:RKIGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Reko International Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKIGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Reko International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

About Reko International Group

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures various engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the design and construction of specialty machines and lean cell factory automation solutions, and robotics integration; precision machining of critical components and assemblies; and plastic injection and compression acoustic molds.

