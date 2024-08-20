Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Repligen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 615.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.00. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.