Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.2 %

XOM stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $114.75. 8,453,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,135,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

