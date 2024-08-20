Robert C. G. Perrins Sells 200,000 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,248 ($68.19), for a total value of £10,496,000 ($13,638,253.64).

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BKG traded down GBX 12.13 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,207.87 ($67.67). The stock had a trading volume of 320,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,916.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,861.95. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,832 ($49.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,365 ($69.71). The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.74, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

The Berkeley Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 1,778.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

