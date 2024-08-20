Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $635.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $625.00 to $635.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROP opened at $549.88 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $550.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

