Roth Mkm Trims LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Target Price to $1.00

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

LeddarTech stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeddarTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 2.38% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

