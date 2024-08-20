Royal Bank of Canada Trims Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Target Price to $27.00

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE:CATX opened at $14.16 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94.

In related news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,956.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $160,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 3,003 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

