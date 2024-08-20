Sabby Management, Llc Acquires 16,974 Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc bought 16,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,272.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 728,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,374.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 5,065 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,053.35.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 20,158 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,655.96.

On Monday, August 12th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 6,087 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $9,982.68.

On Friday, August 9th, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 7,116 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $11,670.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 43,756 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $77,010.56.

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,978.94.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sabby Management, Llc acquired 40,349 shares of Volcon stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $78,277.06.

Volcon Stock Down 1.2 %

VLCN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 189,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. Volcon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $14,598.00.

Institutional Trading of Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

