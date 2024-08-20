Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $16.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.
Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $533.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.