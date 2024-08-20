Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $16.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $533.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

