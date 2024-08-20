Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 75,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 32,341,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,744,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

