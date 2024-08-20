Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $3,573,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 158.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 74,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,297,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 48,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T remained flat at $19.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,694,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,180,500. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.