Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 523,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,544. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $31.00.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

