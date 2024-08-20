Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,908. The company has a market cap of $465.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

