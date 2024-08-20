Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 267.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.0 %

OKE stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.59. 2,214,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $88.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

