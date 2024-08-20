Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 4,461 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,507. The company has a market capitalization of $436.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.27.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,638,175 shares of company stock worth $736,767,496. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

