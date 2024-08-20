Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIS. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.29.

TSE:SIS traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.80.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

