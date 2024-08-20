Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 176,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.33. 297,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,375. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

