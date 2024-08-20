Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 942,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,502. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

