Scotiabank Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $66.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

ES stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

