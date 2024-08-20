SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 24.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $5,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 144,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,153 shares of company stock worth $106,536. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.