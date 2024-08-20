SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 596,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 210,009 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

General Motors stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,604. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

