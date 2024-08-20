SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.4 %

WTRG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,505. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

