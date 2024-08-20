SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.31. 1,143,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

