SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,687. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

