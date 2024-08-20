SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.