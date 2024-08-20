SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 506,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock remained flat at $17.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 795,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,326. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.