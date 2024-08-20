SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $700,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.41. 1,051,821 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

