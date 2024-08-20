SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $749,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $6.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,843. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

