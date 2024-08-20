SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,636,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE V traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $267.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.24 and its 200 day moving average is $273.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

